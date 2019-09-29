Zacks: QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. QuickLogic’s rating score has improved by 16.5% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $1.13 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.04) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given QuickLogic an industry rank of 81 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on QUIK shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on QuickLogic in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Roth Capital lowered QuickLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. CIBC started coverage on QuickLogic in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered QuickLogic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

NASDAQ:QUIK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,088. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.68. QuickLogic has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.19. The stock has a market cap of $41.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.42.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 77.17% and a negative net margin of 120.05%. The business had revenue of $2.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that QuickLogic will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 731.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 66,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 58,438 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 41,219 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lifted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 270,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 797.2% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,131,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,167,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 385,317 shares in the last quarter. 20.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QuickLogic (QUIK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.