Zacks: R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $6.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given R C M Technologies an industry rank of 182 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get R C M Technologies alerts:

RCMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of R C M Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of R C M Technologies in a report on Friday, September 13th.

RCMT remained flat at $$3.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 9,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average of $3.51. R C M Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $4.82.

R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $50.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.32 million. R C M Technologies had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 14.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that R C M Technologies will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in R C M Technologies stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned about 1.51% of R C M Technologies worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About R C M Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on R C M Technologies (RCMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for R C M Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R C M Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.