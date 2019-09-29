Zacks: Roan Resources Inc (NYSE:ROAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Roan Resources Inc (NYSE:ROAN) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Roan Resources’ rating score has improved by 14.2% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $5.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Roan Resources an industry rank of 159 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roan Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Roan Resources in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Roan Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Roan Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $575,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Roan Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in Roan Resources by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROAN stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.31. 338,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,718. The company has a market capitalization of $207.99 million and a P/E ratio of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Roan Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.34.

Roan Resources (NYSE:ROAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $134.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.18 million. Roan Resources had a negative net margin of 34.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roan Resources will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roan Resources Company Profile

Linn Energy, Inc, through its equity interest in Roan Resources LLC, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It holds interests in various assets that cover approximately 150,000 net acres located in Merge, SCOOP, and STACK plays of the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

