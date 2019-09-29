Zacks: Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Unifi an industry rank of 108 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bishop purchased 41,700 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.36 per share, for a total transaction of $849,012.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,734 shares in the company, valued at $340,704.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Spring Master Fund L. Valueact purchased 115,000 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.80 per share, with a total value of $2,162,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 228,841 shares of company stock valued at $4,385,065. Insiders own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unifi by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 133,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 43,456 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unifi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Unifi by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 65,813 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its stake in shares of Unifi by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 1,298,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,592,000 after purchasing an additional 167,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Unifi by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,615 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 13,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UFI traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.18. The stock had a trading volume of 90,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 726.33 and a beta of 0.70. Unifi has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $28.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.55.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $179.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.90 million. Unifi had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 0.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unifi will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

