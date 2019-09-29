Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.69.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Zayo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

In other Zayo Group news, CEO Daniel Caruso sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $33,780,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,579,874.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sandra Mays sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $112,204.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,000.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,054,248 shares of company stock worth $35,593,455 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZAYO. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zayo Group by 138.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Zayo Group by 8,400.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Zayo Group by 1,100.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zayo Group during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Zayo Group during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ZAYO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,452,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,039,317. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.68, a P/E/G ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.31. Zayo Group has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $34.96.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $650.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.86 million. Zayo Group had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zayo Group will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

