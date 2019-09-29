ZCore Reaches Market Capitalization of $267,233.00 (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 29th. Over the last week, ZCore has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. ZCore has a market capitalization of $267,233.00 and $4,522.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZCore coin can currently be bought for $0.0526 or 0.00000656 BTC on major exchanges including $51.55, $5.60, $18.94 and $32.15.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ZCore Profile

ZCore is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 5,078,948 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash.

Buying and Selling ZCore

ZCore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $13.77, $10.39, $24.68, $7.50, $5.60, $18.94, $33.94, $24.43, $51.55, $32.15 and $20.33. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

