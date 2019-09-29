ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $263.00

ZeusCrowdfunding (CURRENCY:ZEUS) traded down 93% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. During the last seven days, ZeusCrowdfunding has traded 93.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZeusCrowdfunding token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. ZeusCrowdfunding has a market capitalization of $209,603.00 and approximately $263.00 worth of ZeusCrowdfunding was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ZeusCrowdfunding Token Profile

ZEUS is a token. ZeusCrowdfunding’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000,000 tokens. ZeusCrowdfunding’s official Twitter account is @network_zeus. The official website for ZeusCrowdfunding is zeusnetwork.io.

Buying and Selling ZeusCrowdfunding

ZeusCrowdfunding can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeusCrowdfunding directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeusCrowdfunding should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeusCrowdfunding using one of the exchanges listed above.

