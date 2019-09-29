Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Acquired by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,554,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,400 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $300,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at $2,390,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at $888,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 40.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 6.5% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 196,140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,094,000 after purchasing an additional 11,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.86.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.13. The stock had a trading volume of 955,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,646. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.09 and its 200 day moving average is $126.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.15. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $96.99 and a twelve month high of $143.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.57%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Didier Deltort sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total value of $50,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,194 shares in the company, valued at $166,264.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 32,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,592,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,391 shares of company stock valued at $5,642,274. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

