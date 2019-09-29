Zoo Digital Group (LON:ZOO) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $77.67

Zoo Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.67 and traded as low as $79.60. Zoo Digital Group shares last traded at $79.30, with a volume of 48,142 shares.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Zoo Digital Group in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 77.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 64.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.96 million and a PE ratio of 40.25.

In other Zoo Digital Group news, insider Gillian Wilmot purchased 30,000 shares of Zoo Digital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £22,200 ($29,008.23).

About Zoo Digital Group (LON:ZOO)

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions to simplify the management of global distribution operations for creative organizations in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through three segments: Localisation, Digital Packaging, and Software Licensing.

