zooplus (ETR:ZO1) PT Set at €60.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €112.00 ($130.23) target price on zooplus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on zooplus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €205.00 ($238.37) target price on zooplus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on zooplus and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on zooplus and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. zooplus currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €114.00 ($132.56).

Shares of zooplus stock opened at €112.00 ($130.23) on Wednesday. zooplus has a one year low of €90.20 ($104.88) and a one year high of €153.70 ($178.72). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €117.31 and its 200 day moving average is €109.13. The stock has a market cap of $800.05 million and a P/E ratio of -307.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.28, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.36.

zooplus Company Profile

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

