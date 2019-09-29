Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) is KCL Capital L.P.’s 4th Largest Position

KCL Capital L.P. increased its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,750,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300,000 shares during the quarter. Zynga makes up about 2.1% of KCL Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. KCL Capital L.P. owned 0.40% of Zynga worth $22,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Zynga by 22,432.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 958,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 954,731 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Zynga by 12.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 118,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 13,052 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Zynga by 13.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,671,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,828,000 after buying an additional 2,958,148 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zynga by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,298,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,697,000 after buying an additional 708,261 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Zynga during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zynga news, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 34,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $212,830.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,164.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $261,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 659,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,152,619.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,663 shares of company stock valued at $740,551 over the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZNGA traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,129,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,718,524. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.00, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Zynga Inc has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $6.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average is $5.89.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $306.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.18 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 16.50%. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zynga Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZNGA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Zynga from $6.60 to $6.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $7.00 price target on shares of Zynga and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.96.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

