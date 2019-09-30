$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Roan Resources Inc (NYSE:ROAN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Roan Resources Inc (NYSE:ROAN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Roan Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Roan Resources reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roan Resources will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Roan Resources.

Roan Resources (NYSE:ROAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Roan Resources had a negative net margin of 34.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $134.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.18 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roan Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of ROAN stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.23. The stock had a trading volume of 426,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Roan Resources has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $19.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.51 million and a PE ratio of 1.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JVL Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Roan Resources by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. JVL Advisors L.L.C. now owns 41,125,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,558,000 after buying an additional 762,698 shares during the period. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roan Resources by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,257,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,107,000 after buying an additional 228,809 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Roan Resources by 669.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,440,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after buying an additional 2,122,922 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP increased its stake in Roan Resources by 231.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 1,886,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 1,317,380 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Roan Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,362,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roan Resources Company Profile

Linn Energy, Inc, through its equity interest in Roan Resources LLC, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It holds interests in various assets that cover approximately 150,000 net acres located in Merge, SCOOP, and STACK plays of the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

