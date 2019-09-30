-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) will report ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Fastly’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastly will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $46.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.31 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FSLY shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.87 target price on the stock. CIBC started coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.50 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.03.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY traded up $1.43 on Wednesday, hitting $23.06. 456,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,562. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.38. Fastly has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $35.25.

In other Fastly news, major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel purchased 359,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.84 per share, for a total transaction of $7,842,110.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel purchased 137,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,931,675.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,642,734 shares of company stock worth $31,524,788 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,879,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,083,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

