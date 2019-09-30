$0.51 EPS Expected for Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cactus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Cactus reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cactus will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $2.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $168.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.27 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 13.56%. Cactus’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WHD shares. ValuEngine downgraded Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cactus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Cactus in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Cactus from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Cactus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cactus by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,214,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,592,000 after acquiring an additional 131,492 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,273,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,417,000 after buying an additional 386,942 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,304,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,190,000 after purchasing an additional 264,239 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,096,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,305,000 after purchasing an additional 360,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,079,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,444,000 after purchasing an additional 292,890 shares during the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cactus stock traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $28.55. The stock had a trading volume of 10,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,705. Cactus has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $40.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.30.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

