$1.12 Billion in Sales Expected for IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) will report $1.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12 billion. IHS Markit reported sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full-year sales of $4.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for IHS Markit.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INFO shares. Bank of America set a $77.00 price objective on IHS Markit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on IHS Markit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Shares of IHS Markit stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,675,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,604. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81. IHS Markit has a 1-year low of $44.52 and a 1-year high of $68.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.77.

In related news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,974,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total value of $3,276,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,105,172.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,483 shares of company stock worth $16,284,699 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in IHS Markit by 11.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in IHS Markit by 0.7% in the second quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in IHS Markit by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in IHS Markit by 2.4% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

