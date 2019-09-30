$1.21 EPS Expected for Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) to announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Eastgroup Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the highest is $1.22. Eastgroup Properties posted earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Eastgroup Properties will report full-year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $4.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eastgroup Properties.

EGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $109.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.65.

In other news, insider Brent Wood sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $398,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,428,474.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director H C. Bailey, Jr. sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $60,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,397.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,979,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,576,000 after purchasing an additional 18,209 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,211,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 795,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,247,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 729,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,628,000 after buying an additional 112,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,212,000 after buying an additional 17,083 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EGP traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $125.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,663. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.38 and a 200-day moving average of $116.79. Eastgroup Properties has a 12 month low of $87.69 and a 12 month high of $128.30.

The company also recently disclosed a 0.72000 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Eastgroup Properties’s payout ratio is 61.67%.

About Eastgroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

