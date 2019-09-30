$1.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) will post $1.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for PetroChina’s earnings. PetroChina posted earnings per share of $1.69 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that PetroChina will report full year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $5.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $4.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PetroChina.

Get PetroChina alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on PTR shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. HSBC downgraded PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Macquarie raised PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on PetroChina in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.48.

NYSE:PTR traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.81. 112,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,147. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.76. PetroChina has a 52 week low of $47.65 and a 52 week high of $83.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetroChina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 226.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 36,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 198,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 72,214 shares during the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PetroChina (PTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.