10,791 Shares in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Purchased by Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,765,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,526,000 after acquiring an additional 346,167 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.9% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,188,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,299,000 after acquiring an additional 86,364 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 12.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,127,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,239,000 after acquiring an additional 882,183 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 40,874.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,078,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,061,550 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,963,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,842,000 after acquiring an additional 58,435 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $0.69 on Monday, reaching $124.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,686,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,599. The company has a market capitalization of $60.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.87. Zoetis Inc has a 52-week low of $78.90 and a 52-week high of $130.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 72.86% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.22, for a total value of $1,417,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,877 shares in the company, valued at $6,022,623.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $735,066.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,005,844.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,091 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Zoetis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zoetis from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Argus set a $140.00 price target on Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.19.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

