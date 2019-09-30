1,199,424 Shares in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) Bought by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,199,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,172,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Corelogic by 938.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 17,276 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Corelogic by 488.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,670,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,717,000 after buying an additional 2,216,835 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corelogic by 10.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corelogic in the second quarter worth $12,736,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corelogic in the second quarter worth $790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Corelogic alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CLGX shares. Compass Point set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Corelogic and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Corelogic and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Corelogic in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.56.

CLGX stock traded up $1.02 on Monday, reaching $46.31. 6,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,843. Corelogic Inc has a 12 month low of $31.87 and a 12 month high of $50.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Corelogic had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $459.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Corelogic’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Corelogic Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Corelogic news, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $322,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,960,481.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barry M. Sando sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $723,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 149,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,219,887.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,800 shares of company stock worth $1,610,448 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Corelogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corelogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.