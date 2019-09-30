1ST TR ENERGY I/SH Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:FIF)

1ST TR ENERGY I/SH (NYSE:FIF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st.

1ST TR ENERGY I/SH has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years.

FIF opened at $16.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average of $15.86. 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.58.

1ST TR ENERGY I/SH Company Profile

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

