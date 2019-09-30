20,446 Shares in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Acquired by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,446 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 202.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 587 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.69 on Monday, hitting $55.52. 1,285,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,055,934. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.25. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $57.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.66.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 57.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

A number of research firms have commented on TJX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. MKM Partners set a $62.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Cowen set a $62.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.28.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

