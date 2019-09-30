$275.35 Million in Sales Expected for Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) will post sales of $275.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $279.13 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $274.10 million. Veeva Systems posted sales of $224.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $266.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.35 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 29.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Veeva Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $150.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.33.

Shares of VEEV traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.14. The stock had a trading volume of 34,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.32. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $79.26 and a 1-year high of $176.90.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 867 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.58, for a total transaction of $152,227.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,459.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 586 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total transaction of $95,793.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,077.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,552 shares of company stock worth $10,681,557. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,082,000 after buying an additional 33,394 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,290,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,770,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,421,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,904 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,525,000. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

