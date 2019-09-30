36,850 Shares in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Bought by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 36,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,664,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benin Management CORP lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 2,591 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $2.19 on Monday, hitting $232.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,685,233. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.42. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $235.49. The company has a market capitalization of $251.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.01%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Home Depot from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Guggenheim cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Gabelli cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.78.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total transaction of $2,024,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,511,266.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $31,848,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 496,374 shares in the company, valued at $108,725,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,508 shares of company stock worth $39,076,428 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.