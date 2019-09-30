3,912 Shares in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Purchased by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 152.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 500.0% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in Biogen in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen stock traded up $4.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $234.27. 275,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,173. The company’s fifty day moving average is $230.40 and its 200-day moving average is $236.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.01. Biogen Inc has a 52 week low of $215.77 and a 52 week high of $358.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.57. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 44.89%. Biogen’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 32.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.00.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.