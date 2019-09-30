600 Group (LON:SIXH) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.14

Shares of 600 Group PLC (LON:SIXH) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.14 and traded as high as $18.00. 600 Group shares last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 73,865 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 million and a P/E ratio of 6.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 18.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 16.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.25.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This is an increase from 600 Group’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. 600 Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.37%.

600 Group Company Profile (LON:SIXH)

The 600 Group PLC designs, manufactures, and distributes machine tools, precision engineered components, and industrial laser systems in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Machine Tools and Precision Engineered Components; and Industrial Laser Systems.

