$68.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report $68.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.01 billion to $69.47 billion. Amazon.com posted sales of $56.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full year sales of $277.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $270.35 billion to $281.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $328.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $319.13 billion to $339.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.07 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,615.00 price objective (down from $2,750.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective (up from $2,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer set a $2,100.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,350.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,254.72.

In related news, insider David Zapolsky sold 763 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $1,526,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,759.03, for a total transaction of $4,397,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,590,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,514 shares of company stock worth $56,347,835 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,312,832 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,294,918,000 after acquiring an additional 387,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,082,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $49,389,711,000 after buying an additional 415,448 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 191,406.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,307,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $930,719,000 after buying an additional 9,302,331 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,997,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,463,210,000 after buying an additional 57,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,449,842 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,426,354,000 after buying an additional 41,699 shares in the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN stock traded up $11.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,736.65. 992,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,917,854. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,795.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,846.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.57 billion, a PE ratio of 86.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.57. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $1,307.00 and a 1-year high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

