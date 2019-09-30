$914.86 Million in Sales Expected for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) will post $914.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Snap-on’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $903.00 million and the highest is $923.30 million. Snap-on reported sales of $898.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap-on will report full year sales of $3.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $3.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Snap-on.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $951.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.33 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share.

SNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $164.00 target price on Snap-on and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $180.00 target price on Snap-on and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.60.

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.54. 5,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,495. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.94 and a 200 day moving average of $157.93. Snap-on has a 52-week low of $135.29 and a 52-week high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total value of $3,058,675.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total value of $421,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,251.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Snap-on by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,104,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,120,000 after acquiring an additional 96,196 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Snap-on by 21.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,476,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,113,000 after acquiring an additional 950,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Snap-on by 12.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,487,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,591,000 after acquiring an additional 392,665 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Snap-on by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,130,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,234,000 after acquiring an additional 16,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at $12,122,000.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Snap-on (SNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.