9F (NYSE:JFU) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Shares of 9F Inc. (NYSE:JFU) rose 7.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.24 and last traded at $11.16, approximately 107,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 173,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

About 9F (NYSE:JFU)

9F Inc operates an online consumer finance platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital financial accounts; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to institutional funding partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

