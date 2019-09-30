AAR (NYSE:AIR) Price Target Raised to $46.00

AAR (NYSE:AIR) had its target price boosted by SunTrust Banks from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AAR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of AAR in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of AAR in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AAR currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.40.

AIR stock opened at $41.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.02. AAR has a 12-month low of $29.84 and a 12-month high of $49.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. AAR had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $541.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AAR will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. AAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of AAR by 27.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAR during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of AAR by 68.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAR during the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of AAR during the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

