Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.41

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.41 and traded as high as $12.48. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund shares last traded at $12.46, with a volume of 14,673 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 151,601 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 648.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile (NYSE:ACP)

Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income fund launched by Avenue Capital Group. It is managed by Avenue Capital Management II LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in loan and debt instruments. Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

