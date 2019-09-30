ADM Energy (LON:ADME) Shares Up 2.6%

Shares of ADM Energy plc (LON:ADME) shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.05 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.03 ($0.07), 41,591 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.90 ($0.06).

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 million and a PE ratio of -1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9.13.

About ADM Energy (LON:ADME)

ADM Energy plc operates as an oil and gas investment company. It invests in OML 113, an offshore license that covers an area of 835 sq km in Nigeria. The company was formerly known as MX Oil plc and changed its name to ADM Energy plc in June 2019. ADM Energy plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

