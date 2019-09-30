AdultChain Hits Market Capitalization of $12,400.00 (XXX)

AdultChain (CURRENCY:XXX) traded 53.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. AdultChain has a total market cap of $12,400.00 and $14.00 worth of AdultChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AdultChain has traded 26.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AdultChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AdultChain alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 34.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00419405 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00021645 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004207 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002328 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000549 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 85% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AdultChain Coin Profile

AdultChain (CRYPTO:XXX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2014. AdultChain’s total supply is 54,917,266 coins and its circulating supply is 49,917,231 coins. AdultChain’s official website is adultchain.xxx. AdultChain’s official Twitter account is @adultchain.

AdultChain Coin Trading

AdultChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdultChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdultChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdultChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AdultChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdultChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.