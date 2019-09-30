Aeorema Communications PLC (LON:AEO) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 1 Per Share

Aeorema Communications PLC (LON:AEO) declared a dividend on Monday, September 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This is an increase from Aeorema Communications’s previous dividend of $0.75. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:AEO traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 29.50 ($0.39). 329,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,016. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 26.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 27.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and a PE ratio of 49.17. Aeorema Communications has a 1-year low of GBX 23.06 ($0.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 34.90 ($0.46). The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About Aeorema Communications

Aeorema Communications plc, a live events agency, engages in devising and delivering corporate communication solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Cheerful Scout plc and changed its name to Aeorema Communications plc in December 2011. Aeorema Communications plc was incorporated in 2001 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

