Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) PT Set at $54.00 by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC set a $54.00 price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup restated an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.83.

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.22. The company had a trading volume of 811,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,751. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.16. The stock has a market cap of $934.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $62.15.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.60 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 478.81% and a negative return on equity of 89.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aerie Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Vicente Anido, Jr. purchased 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.01 per share, for a total transaction of $499,012.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,718,945.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foresite Capital Management Ii purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,373,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 562,698 shares of company stock worth $13,088,866 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2,330.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 497.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

