AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Earns Hold Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $80.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $83.00) on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. AeroVironment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.32.

NASDAQ:AVAV traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.56. 147,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,903. AeroVironment has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $113.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.56 and a quick ratio of 9.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.56. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 1.14.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.39. AeroVironment had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $86.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.25 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,896 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $351,213.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,693.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 13,792 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $761,870.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,129,898.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,064 shares of company stock valued at $3,405,521 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,166,000 after purchasing an additional 13,230 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 100.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 10,882 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 24.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

