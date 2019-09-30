AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) PT Set at $54.00 by Bank of America

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) received a $54.00 price target from equities research analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their target price on AFLAC from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine lowered AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lowered AFLAC from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.57 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AFLAC from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered AFLAC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.32. 3,645,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,262,097. AFLAC has a 1 year low of $41.45 and a 1 year high of $57.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AFLAC will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 4,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $254,082.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,448 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider June P. Howard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $209,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,338.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,280 shares of company stock valued at $757,628 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AFLAC by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,140,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,734,798,000 after buying an additional 557,750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AFLAC by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,864,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,952,313,000 after buying an additional 834,790 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in AFLAC by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,382,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,128,000 after buying an additional 240,111 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in AFLAC by 2.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,409,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,466,000 after buying an additional 307,940 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in AFLAC by 1.6% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,909,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,929,000 after buying an additional 159,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

