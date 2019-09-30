Air Partner (LON:AIR) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Air Partner plc (LON:AIR) dropped 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 82 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 82.90 ($1.08), approximately 36,060 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 79,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83.50 ($1.09).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.50) price objective on shares of Air Partner in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Get Air Partner alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 77.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 82.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.09. The company has a market capitalization of $43.82 million and a PE ratio of 15.35.

In other Air Partner news, insider Edmond Warner purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £18,250 ($23,846.86).

About Air Partner (LON:AIR)

Air Partner plc provides aviation charter, consulting, and training services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Jets, Private Jets, Freight, and Consulting & Training. The company provides commercial jet charter services for more than 20 passengers for governments, corporates, sports and entertainment teams, industrial, manufacturing customers, and tour operators; and private jet charter services for up to 19 passengers for business and leisure corporates, high net worth individuals, and governments.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Partner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Partner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.