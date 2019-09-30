Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Short Interest Update

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 575,800 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the August 15th total of 624,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of AIN stock traded up $0.95 on Monday, reaching $90.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,206. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Albany International has a 12-month low of $58.06 and a 12-month high of $92.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.07.

Get Albany International alerts:

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.24. Albany International had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $273.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.75 million. Research analysts expect that Albany International will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.02%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AIN. Cowen began coverage on Albany International in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on Albany International in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International in the second quarter worth $1,696,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International in the second quarter worth $2,686,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International in the second quarter worth $1,326,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Albany International by 333.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Albany International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 718,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,425,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.