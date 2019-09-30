Altagas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Trading Up 2.7%

Altagas Ltd (OTCMKTS:ATGFF)’s share price was up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.99 and last traded at $14.99, approximately 6,294 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 13,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.59.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised Altagas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.34 and a 200-day moving average of $14.28.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

