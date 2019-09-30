Ameri (NASDAQ:AMRH) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMRH) shares fell 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.17, 28,280 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,290,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.32.

Ameri (NASDAQ:AMRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.02 million during the quarter. Ameri had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a negative return on equity of 87.91%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ameri stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMRH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 124,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.25% of Ameri as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameri Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRH)

Ameri Holdings, Inc specializes in delivering SAP cloud, digital and enterprise services to clients worldwide. Its services center around SAP and include technology consulting, business intelligence, cloud services, application development/integration and maintenance, implementation services, infrastructure services, and independent validation services, all of which can be delivered as a set of managed services or on an on-demand service basis, or a combination of both.

