American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Director Sells $45,630.00 in Stock

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Director Dennis Hogue sold 3,000 shares of American Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $45,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,057.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $15.02 on Monday. American Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $474.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.39.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $27.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 million. On average, research analysts forecast that American Software, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. American Software’s payout ratio is 157.14%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMSWA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Software in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. B. Riley upgraded shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 102,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 206.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 224,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

