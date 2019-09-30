AMETEK’s (AME) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

AMETEK (NYSE:AME)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $105.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AME. KeyCorp raised their price target on AMETEK from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AMETEK from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on AMETEK from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.25.

Shares of NYSE AME traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.82. 1,223,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.53. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $63.14 and a twelve month high of $92.30. The company has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.27.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMETEK news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 4,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $342,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,962.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 534.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 115,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,579,000 after purchasing an additional 97,244 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,271,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

