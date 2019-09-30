Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) Shares Down 14.1%

Amex Exploration Inc (CVE:AMX) fell 14.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.07 and last traded at C$1.10, 333,071 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 70% from the average session volume of 195,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.28.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $55.28 million and a PE ratio of -11.53.

Amex Exploration Company Profile (CVE:AMX)

Amex Exploration Inc, a junior mining exploration company, primarily explores for gold properties in Canada. It also focuses on base metal exploration. The company's principal projects include the Perron gold project that consists of 116 mining claims covering an area of 4,518 hectares situated in Rouyn Noranda, Quebec; the Eastmain River gold properties, which consists of 135 claims covering an area of 7,102 hectares located in Baie James, Quebec; and the Lebel-sur-Quévillon project comprising 263 claims covering 14,743 hectares area situated in Lebel-sur-Quévillon, Quebec.

