Amino Network (AMIO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $184,966.00

Amino Network (CURRENCY:AMIO) traded up 23.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Over the last seven days, Amino Network has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. Amino Network has a total market capitalization of $4.80 million and $184,966.00 worth of Amino Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amino Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0901 or 0.00001093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including MXC and KuCoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Amino Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00038619 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.65 or 0.05374978 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000433 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00015575 BTC.

Amino Network Token Profile

Amino Network (AMIO) is a token. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2019. Amino Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,221,587 tokens. Amino Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Amino Network is www.amino.world.

Amino Network Token Trading

Amino Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: MXC and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amino Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amino Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amino Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

