Analysts Anticipate Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) will report $1.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.36 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill posted sales of $1.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full year sales of $5.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.45 billion to $5.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.98 billion to $6.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $696.00 to $714.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $780.00 to $980.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $713.45.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total transaction of $902,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at $56,385,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Ells sold 28,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.65, for a total value of $22,442,427.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 183,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,249,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,759 shares of company stock valued at $91,258,873 over the last 90 days. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 36.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,230,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.9% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,129,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 117.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded up $22.71 on Friday, hitting $841.54. The company had a trading volume of 249,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,373. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $383.20 and a 52-week high of $857.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $821.36 and a 200 day moving average of $740.06. The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 92.89, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.71.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

