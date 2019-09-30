Analysts Anticipate Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) will announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Delek US’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Delek US posted earnings per share of $2.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delek US will report full year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.91. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $4.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.40. Delek US had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

DK has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Delek US from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Delek US from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Delek US currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

In other news, COO Frederec Green sold 6,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $286,776.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Louis Labella sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $52,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Delek US by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,200,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $332,274,000 after purchasing an additional 171,948 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delek US by 417.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,611,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720,516 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its position in Delek US by 2.5% in the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 3,788,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,995,000 after acquiring an additional 92,311 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Delek US by 143.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,234,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,067 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Delek US by 5.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,970,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,865,000 after acquiring an additional 104,801 shares during the period.

DK traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $36.30. The company had a trading volume of 965,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,128. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.62. Delek US has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Delek US’s payout ratio is currently 24.17%.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

