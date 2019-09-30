Analysts Expect Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) to Post $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $35.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cannae an industry rank of 108 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNNE shares. TheStreet downgraded Cannae from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cannae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Shares of CNNE stock traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $27.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,894. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cannae has a 12-month low of $15.87 and a 12-month high of $32.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.08.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. Cannae had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $285.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cannae will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard L. Cox bought 3,699 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.05 per share, with a total value of $100,057.95. Also, Director Richard N. Massey bought 20,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.49 per share, for a total transaction of $569,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 203,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,809,082.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cannae by 60.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cannae by 33.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Cannae in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cannae by 1.2% in the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 117,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Cannae by 9.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

