Analysts Expect Carbon Black Inc (NASDAQ:CBLK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.91 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Carbon Black Inc (NASDAQ:CBLK) will announce sales of $61.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Carbon Black’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.55 million and the highest is $62.20 million. Carbon Black posted sales of $53.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Carbon Black will report full-year sales of $244.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $244.00 million to $244.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $286.24 million, with estimates ranging from $283.34 million to $287.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Carbon Black.

Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Carbon Black had a negative return on equity of 37.82% and a negative net margin of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $60.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carbon Black in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Raymond James cut Carbon Black from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. William Blair cut Carbon Black from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Carbon Black from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carbon Black from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carbon Black presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.97.

Shares of NASDAQ CBLK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.99. 956,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991,357. Carbon Black has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.14.

In other news, Director Ronald H. Nordin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 123,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $2,841,151.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 297,254 shares of company stock worth $6,161,404. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Carbon Black by 240.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Carbon Black by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Carbon Black in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Carbon Black in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Carbon Black in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Carbon Black, Inc provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. The company offers CB Predictive Security Cloud, a big data and analytics platform, which provides endpoint data collection, streaming analytics, collective intelligence, and open application program interfaces, as well as a set of security services.

