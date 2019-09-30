Analysts Expect CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) to Post $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. CNH Industrial reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 81.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stephens set a $10.00 price target on CNH Industrial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank upgraded CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded CNH Industrial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CNH Industrial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 581,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 18.6% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 13.0% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 17.8% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. 20.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNHI stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.15. 1,814,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,608. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $12.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.09.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

