Analysts Expect Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to Announce $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Marvell Technology Group reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marvell Technology Group.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Marvell Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $656.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer set a $30.00 target price on Marvell Technology Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $28.00 target price on Marvell Technology Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group set a $29.00 target price on Marvell Technology Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. B. Riley set a $28.00 target price on Marvell Technology Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.96.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 265,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $6,895,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at $45,665.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $259,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 500,933 shares of company stock valued at $12,815,582. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,974,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,654,000 after buying an additional 360,969 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 13.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 410,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 47,584 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,087,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 472,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,404,000 after purchasing an additional 12,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 58,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,932,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,728,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.82. Marvell Technology Group has a 12-month low of $14.34 and a 12-month high of $27.64. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.24%.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

